Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 5,590 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 193,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,676. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

