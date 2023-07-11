Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.