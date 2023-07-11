Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $738,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.41. 722,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,628. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

