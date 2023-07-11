Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,049 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

ET stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,476. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

