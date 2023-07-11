Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 3,769 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $154.93. 7,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $157.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

