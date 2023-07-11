Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,367 shares of company stock valued at $16,267,169. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Progyny Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.