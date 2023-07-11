Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,367 shares of company stock valued at $16,267,169. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

