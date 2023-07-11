Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.78) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,700 ($21.87) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

