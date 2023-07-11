Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.78) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,700 ($21.87) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.
Prudential Stock Performance
NYSE:PUK opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
