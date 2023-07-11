PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Down 2.9%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $39.10. 132,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 801,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,315 shares of company stock worth $5,631,854. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

