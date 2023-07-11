Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

