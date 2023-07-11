Q3 Asset Management Has $390,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,087 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,405. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

