Q3 Asset Management Has $4.70 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up about 3.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.08. The company had a trading volume of 743,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,283. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

