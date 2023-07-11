Q3 Asset Management Invests $2.48 Million in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,605. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $652.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

