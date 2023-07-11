Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Franklin Resources comprises about 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 1,356,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,786. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

