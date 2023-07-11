Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,538. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.79. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $207.43.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

