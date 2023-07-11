QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $0.0662 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $287,471.23 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.06601956 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $369,116.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

