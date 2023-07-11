QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $323.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,515.89 or 0.99953497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00111416 USD and is down -19.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $291.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

