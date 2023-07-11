QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.55 million and $323.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,539.95 or 1.00082483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00111416 USD and is down -19.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $291.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/."

