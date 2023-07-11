Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) & Many Bright Ideas Technologies (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Head-To-Head Review

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and Many Bright Ideas Technologies (OTCMKTS:MBGNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Many Bright Ideas Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.26% 16.51% 7.83% Many Bright Ideas Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.58 $946.00 million $6.78 20.62 Many Bright Ideas Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Many Bright Ideas Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Many Bright Ideas Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quest Diagnostics and Many Bright Ideas Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18 Many Bright Ideas Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $151.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Many Bright Ideas Technologies.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Many Bright Ideas Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Many Bright Ideas Technologies

Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based tests for non-small-cell lung cancer. It focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors. The company was formerly known as Med BioGene Inc. and changed its name to Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

