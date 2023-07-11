Radix Self Reported Market Cap Hits $441.21 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $441.21 million and $3.26 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,609,572,649 coins and its circulating supply is 7,790,956,547 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

