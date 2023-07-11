Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $36,544.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $9,348.00.

RDI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 49,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 56.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

