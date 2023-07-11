Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The LGL Group (LGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN: LGL):

7/1/2023 – The LGL Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The LGL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

