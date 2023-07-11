Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2023 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 253,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

