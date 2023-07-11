ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 71% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $9,538.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 75.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00315728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

