Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $201.47. 53,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

