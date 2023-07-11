Rede Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,596 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.16. 448,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,156. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

