Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $142.91. 521,742 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

