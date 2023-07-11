Rede Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 282,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,271. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

