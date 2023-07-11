Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $217,878,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,085,066 shares of company stock worth $135,100,337 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

