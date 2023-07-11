Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,778,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 24,177.5% in the fourth quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,183 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

