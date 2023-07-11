Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PECO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,410. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.