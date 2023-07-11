Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.48. 7,075,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,671,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

