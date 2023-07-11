Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.66. 823,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,428,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

