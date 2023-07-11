Revain Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $192,621.60 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

