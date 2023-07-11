Reviewing CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CaliberCos and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 4.42% 1.72% 0.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CaliberCos and Urban Edge Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $89.18 million 0.30 $2.02 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $397.94 million 4.74 $46.17 million $0.16 100.19

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats CaliberCos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

