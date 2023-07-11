Reviewing U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S.A Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.72%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CrossFirst Bankshares $265.79 million 1.89 $61.60 million $1.23 8.38

This table compares U.S.A Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Risk and Volatility

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, suggesting that its stock price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S.A Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 19.32% 11.13% 1.09%

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats U.S.A Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

