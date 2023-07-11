RFP Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 86,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 699,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 451,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,711,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.