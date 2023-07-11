RFP Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 955,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,558. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

