RFP Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,666. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

