RFP Financial Group LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,454 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 1,724,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596,229. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

