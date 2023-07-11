RFP Financial Group LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

