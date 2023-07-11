RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.15.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $703.63. The company had a trading volume of 86,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,947. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

