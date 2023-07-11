RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $244.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

