Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

TSE:RCH opened at C$43.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$33.63 and a 52 week high of C$45.87.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Stories

