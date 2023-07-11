Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
TSE:RCH opened at C$43.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$33.63 and a 52 week high of C$45.87.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.