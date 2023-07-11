Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $14.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $733.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 48.84% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,323 shares of company stock valued at $888,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

