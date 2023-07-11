Ring Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,028 put options on the company. This is an increase of 534% compared to the typical volume of 2,369 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 421.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 1,675,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,491. The company has a market capitalization of $385.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 44.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on REI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

