Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,400 at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($84.91) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.33) to GBX 5,100 ($65.61) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.62) to GBX 5,670 ($72.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,147.69 ($79.09).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.9 %

RIO opened at GBX 4,868.50 ($62.63) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,004.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,492.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.92) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($82.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,654.44). In related news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,654.44). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($359.32). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.