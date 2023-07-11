RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 31st

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

RSF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

