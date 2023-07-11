Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $167.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,724. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.