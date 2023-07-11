Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,238,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,094,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,949,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GWX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,015. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.