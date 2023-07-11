Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.77. 5,840,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,573,107. The stock has a market cap of $752.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

